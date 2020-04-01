Terry Louise Dodson, 64, passed away on Feb. 27, 2020, in her Clarkston home, of natural causes.
Terry was born Sept. 1, 1956, to Frank Beckstead and Carmen Lente, in Salt Lake City.
She grew up in California before the family moved to Lewiston. Terry had her son, Eric Light, in 1972, and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1974. She later attended Lewis-Clark State College for business. Terry worked at various jobs and later became an in-home caregiver. In the late ’70s, Terry met David Dodson and married. They had children Melissa and Michael Dodson, and later divorced.
Terry is survived by her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister.
The family will hold a private gathering to remember Terry at a later date.