Terry John Dixon, 70, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home in Spokane Valley, Wash.
He was born April 26, 1949, to Dick and Eleanor Dixon, in Lapwai.
Growing up, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Later, he obtained his Bachelor of Science in nursing, working as a registered nurse at Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake, Wash., until the time of his retirement.
Terry is survived by daughter Heather (Don) Hundrup; long-time companion Linette Buchfink of Spokane; and cousins Karen (Mike) Eberts and Lois Vincent, of Lewiston.
Pacific NW Cremation & Funeral of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.