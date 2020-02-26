Terry Joe Stephenson, 66, of Lewiston, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, because of cardiac arrest.
Terry was born July 14, 1953, in Grangeville, to Wayne and Dorothy (Jones) Stephenson. He attended elementary and middle school in Kooskia and later received a GED in 1993. Terry started working at a young age, picking beans. In the 1970s, he worked as a sewage treatment operator in White City, Ore. He worked at Potlatch in set-up from 1970 until he retired because of a back injury in 2000. He worked for Potlatch Mill in Kamiah, Post Falls and Lewiston.
Terry married Ronda Soden in 1975 and divorced in 1986. He married Nyla Tiechmer in 2000 and divorced in 2006.
He enjoyed spending his personal time working on hot rods, especially his treasured 1956 Chevy, and most recently a 1921 Ford T-Bucket. Terry enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, who race mountain bikes and RC cars, and his granddaughters’ high school and college volleyball and golf matches.
Terry is survived by his daughter, Jamie (Jeremy) Halstead, of Lewiston; son David (Krista) Stephenson, of Longmont, Colo.; granddaughters Savannah, of Portland, Ore., and Kaylee and Megan Halstead, of Lewiston; grandsons Owen and Evan Stephenson, of Longmont; sister Rhonda (Don), of Kooskia; brothers Larry (Carol) Stephenson, of Kettle Falls, Wash., and Jim (Loretta) Stephenson, of Medford, Ore.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Betty York; and granddaughter Olivia Halstead.
A celebration of life will be held Memorial Day weekend in Lewiston.