Terri Lynn (Teigen) Bledsoe, of Lewiston, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the age of 62.
She was born Oct. 15, 1959, in Moscow to LeRoy and Betty Teigen (both deceased). She married Randy Bledsoe (deceased) on Jan. 31, 1976, in Nampa. They brought three boys into the world: Steven, Jason and Bruce. Terri loved to play darts with her family. She also enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino, hoping to win a “big” jackpot. She was anxiously awaiting the birth of her first great-grandson in late August or early September.
Terri is survived by her sons Steven (Marcie), Jason and Bruce; her grandchildren Hannah, Haleigh, Tessa and Blake; siblings Roger (Nicole) Teigen, of Spokane Valley, Wash., Ron (Kelly) Teigen, of Lewiston, Leanne (Joe) Podrabsky, of Lewiston, Vickie (Kevin) Mitchell, of Clarkston, and sister-in-law Leeann Teigen, of Lewiston. She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Betty Teigen; brothers Rodney Teigen and Bob Teigen; sisters Debra (Teigen) Strieker and Doreen (Teigen) Longfellow; and great-nephew Gregory Teigen.
There will be a celebration of life potluck starting at 1 p.m. June 19 at Hereth Park in Lewiston. Please bring your favorite dish and come share your memories of Terri with us all.
Terri will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Rest in peace, Terri. We love you forever.