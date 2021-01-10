Terrence “Terry” Joseph Hogaboam

Terrence Joseph Hogaboam, 78, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Spokane, after a 10-and-a-half-year battle with prostate cancer.
He was born March 1, 1942, to Merril and Velda Hogaboam in Lewiston. The family farmed in the Culdesac and Lapwai area and he graduated from Lapwai High School in 1960. In 1961, he moved to Winchester, and on Dec. 1, 1962, he married Judith Anne Hood in the Winchester Community Church. In 1965, they moved to the Spokane area, where they raised their two daughters, Terece JoAnne and Tanya Lynn.
In 1975, they opened Miscellaneous Mfg. Co. in the Spokane Valley. Terry was a member of Foothills Community Church and the Valley Men’s Prayer Group until moving to Chain Lakes in South Pend Oreille County in 2003, when he joined Chattaroy Community Church. In 2014, they moved to North Spokane. For many years, he was a member of the Inland Empire Steam & Gas Buffs.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; two daughters, Terri (Thomas) Parrish and Tanya (Timothy) Kassa; three grandchildren, Natalie (Joshua) Kassa Geiger, Mitchell Kassa and Laurel Kassa; two step-granddaughters, Natalie (Thanh) Parrish Huynh and Stephanie Parrish; sister Merrilee (Richard) Robinson; three brothers, Forrest “Corky” (Sharon) Hogaboam, Rodney (Lorraine) Hogaboam and Hubert (Trudy) Hogaboam; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Merril Hogaboam, in 2013 and his mother, Velda Mae (Vawter) Hogaboam, in 2016.
The family wishes to thank Summit Cancer Center and Horizon Hospice for their excellent personal care of Terry during his battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, when it is safe to gather again. The family suggests donations be made to Village Missions, P.O. Box 197, Dallas, OR 97338, or the Union Gospel Mission, 1224 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, WA 99212.