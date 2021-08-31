Terran Phillip Vanator went to be with Jesus on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Although his memory will never fade, he will be missed by all who loved him.
Terran was born May 21, 1998, to Karrie Ann (Frei) Fischer and Jesse Lee Vanator in Cottonwood. He learned life through adventure. As a child, many days were spent playing outside or taking trips to visit his dad while he was working on the road. When home, Terran loved putting together Legos. Once they were together, though, they stayed together; he would never take them apart. He was a boy through and through. He loved pickups, but only if they were Chevys. His adventures were only broken up by food if the food was buttered noodles. In fact, his love of buttered noodles initiated this as a menu item at the Country Haus.
He was fiercely independent. We learned this at a young age when he surprised his mom by taking his own training wheels off his pedal bike. His independence manifested into working in the shop, learning from his dad. His shop had a theme, his tools had a specific keeping place, and his friends and family were always welcome. His childhood friends remained with him into adulthood. When one needed help, Terran was the first to be there, no matter what the time or day was. They spent many evenings around the campfire, in the shop or just driving around together. The laughter was always flowing when Terran was around. Any time Terran came to an event or family gathering, there was a feeling of excitement, even if he couldn’t stay long. Although we didn’t realize it at the time, God knew his time with us would be short, so he charmed us with his character while he was here.
In 2020, Terran and Allie were blessed with a beautiful son, Hudson, who defined his purpose in life. In the 15 months that Hudson has been here, Terran had him by his side any moment he could. Hudson was blessed with his daddy’s curls and his contagious smile. Terran will forever be in Hudson’s heart.
Terran is survived by his mom, Karrie (Jack); dad Jesse (Annie); sisters Hope, Kaeli and Morgan; brothers Liam and Derek; son Hudson; and girlfriend Allie. He was an uncle, cousin, nephew and grandson to many who loved and adored him. Our words cannot express how saddened our hearts are that he is no longer with us here. Our time with Terran was cut too short, but our memories will stay forever.
His life celebration will be held with a viewing at 9 a.m. Friday at the Greencreek Hall and services to start at 10 a.m. A reception will follow at the Greencreek Hall. In lieu of flowers, if one would like to give, the family has set up an account for Terran’s son, Hudson Lee Vanator, at P1FCU. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Until we meet again ...