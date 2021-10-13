Teresita B. Easttum

Teresita Easttum, 90, of Clarkston, fell asleep in death on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Lewiston, with her son David by her side.
Born Teresita Bautista on Jan. 22, 1931, in Manila, the Philippines, she met her husband, Elvie, while he was enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Mom was steadfast in her lifelong faith and the teachings of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
“And He will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.” — Revelation 21:4.
She is survived by her children, Dorothy (Norm), David (Carla) and Rodney (Genieva); as well as eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank all the medical personnel and especially the staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for their compassionate care of our loved one.
At this time there are no services planned.