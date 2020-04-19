Teresa L. Clausen Kacalski

Teresa “Terry,” 68, passed away peacefully Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. Terry suffered a massive stroke, hitting her head and causing a significant brain bleed.
Terry grew up in Lewiston, graduating from high school in 1970, moving three years later to Kodiak, Alaska.
She was preceded in death by father Carl J. Clausen, of Lewiston, and mother Luthena Leffingwell, beloved son Brian and cherished husband Art, all of Kodiak. Terry is survived by stepmother Sammy Clausen and brothers Carl and Don, of Lewiston; also three nephews and two nieces.
Cremation is to take place in Anchorage, and her ashes are to be interned with her son and husband on Kodiak Island.