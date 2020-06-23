Teresa Jo Profitt passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center because of organ failure.
Teresa was born July 24, 1963, in Lewiston to Babe and Elizebeth Profitt in Lewiston.
Teresa loved to dance and loved music. She loved being with family and friends and parties of all kinds. For a short time, she worked in the medical field and was a waitress at the Overtime. She was a homemaker for the rest of her life.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, two sisters, two brothers and a son, Chad Gustafson. She is survived by her daughter, April Gustafson, and family, of Clarkston; sisters Carmen Snyder, of Spokane, Kathy and Dan Medlock, of Clarkston, Josie and Jesse Holloway, of Kent, and Rose Puttman, of Clarkston.
She will be missed by everybody who knows her.
There will be a celebration of life potluck at 1 p.m. July 24 at Beachview Park. To check for plan changes, friends and family can follow up on Facebook.
God bless you, Teresa.