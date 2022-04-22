Dec. 4 1956 - April 4, 2022
Teresa Annette (Batey) Dean passed away April 4, 2022. She was born to Clinton and Marjory Batey in December of 1956 in Lewiston.
Teresa was raised in Deary with her three siblings. She graduated as valedictorian of Deary High School in 1975. She then started her secondary education at University of Idaho during the summer and working part time. Teresa married her high school sweetheart, William Dean, in 1978. Both Teresa and Bill worked part-time and attended school full-time. Bill was offered the job as Emmett High School ag teacher and FFA adviser in January of 1980. Teresa stayed in Troy to finish a semester of school. She then moved to Emmett, Idaho, worked part-time and finished her degree in elementary education. Teresa taught sixth grade for one year at Central Mesa then moved to Butte View Elementary to teach first grade.
In 1989, Teresa and Bill adopted the love of their lives, daughter Kayla. Teresa moved to second grade and then moved to Shadow Butte Elementary, retiring from there in 2016.
Teresa was a member of several organizations, including the Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority and Gem County Education Association. She was co-chairwoman of the Christmas Cheer Basket Committee for several years, then became chairwoman. She loved the Cheer Basket Committee and the work of helping people throughout the community. She also loved to crochet and do needlework. Teresa was a hard worker who made lifelong friends.
Teresa and Bill’s favorite hobbies included camping at Lost Valley Reservoir and Stanley Lake. After Kayla was 8 years old, an annual trip to Disneyland or Disney World became normal. Teresa had a very kind manner with her students. She cared for all of them and worked to help them succeed. After Kayla became involved with clogging competition, trips in early spring were frequent. Mother and daughter even traveled to New Orleans for the Olympics and Kayla’s team competed.
I knew Teresa as kind, compassionate, tactful, supportive and loving.
Teresa is survived by her husband, William J. Dean; daughter, Kayla; son-in-law Evan Dixon; grandson Callen James; parents Clinton and Marjory Batey; siblings Crystal Stradley (Mike), Brian Batey and Brad Batey (Susan); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 p.m. May 21 at Wild Rose Park in Emmett.
Charitable donations may be made to your public library, as Teresa loved teaching children to read and love books.
Arrangements are in the care of The Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett (208) 365-4491.