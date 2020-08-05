Teresa Ann (Beavert) Willett, 65, passed away from lung cancer Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
She was born to Alvin and Louise Beavert on Nov. 23, 1954, in Lewiston, Idaho. The first 10 years of her life, Teresa lived on her grandparents’ farm near Genesee. She attended Genesee Elementary at this time. During those early years, Teresa loved spending time with the animals on the farm.
Later, the family moved to Lewiston, where she attended Sacajawea Junior High School. Teresa enjoyed family life in her youth. She always wanted to live in a warm climate, and after graduating from Lewiston High School in 1973, she moved to Phoenix, where she resided for 10 years.
Teresa attended Arizona State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education and a minor in science. Her honors included magna cum laude.
She married Ali Kurtmer and converted to Islam. Later they divorced.
After moving back to Lewiston, she married Steve Willett, later divorcing. They had two sons, Joshua and Joseph Willett.
In 2004, yearning for a warmer climate, the young family moved to Naples, Fla. She loved the plants, nature and Florida birds, but most of all, the warm weather, sand, sun and surf.
As the years progressed, Teresa’s passion for real estate continued. She also liked to read and considered herself a lifelong learner. She continued to enjoy travel.
She is survived by her mother, Louise (Grasser) Beavert; sisters Cindy (Les) Slatter and Mary Jackson; brother David (Nora) Beavert; and sons Joshua Willett and Joseph Willett.