Terence ‘Joe’ C. Dixon

Terence “Joe” C. Dixon, born Feb. 20, 1942, peacefully passed away in his home Monday, Dec. 23, 2022. Joe was born and raised in Pomeroy to Ruth and Carl Dixon. Joe attended Gonzaga University and later graduated from Kinman Business University in Spokane. He dedicated his life to farming. After retiring from the farming business, he owned and operated a video store in Pomeroy, where he became known as “Video Joe.” In his later years, he enjoyed working for Jim’s Fertilizer, which brought him joy.

Joe married Donna Butler on April 20, 1963. They divorced in 1981. Joe and Donna remained close friends until Joe passed away. On April 30, 1983, Joe married Sandy Bunch. He became stepfather to Sandy’s children, Kasey, Ricky and Lisa Wescott.