Terence “Joe” C. Dixon, born Feb. 20, 1942, peacefully passed away in his home Monday, Dec. 23, 2022. Joe was born and raised in Pomeroy to Ruth and Carl Dixon. Joe attended Gonzaga University and later graduated from Kinman Business University in Spokane. He dedicated his life to farming. After retiring from the farming business, he owned and operated a video store in Pomeroy, where he became known as “Video Joe.” In his later years, he enjoyed working for Jim’s Fertilizer, which brought him joy.
Joe married Donna Butler on April 20, 1963. They divorced in 1981. Joe and Donna remained close friends until Joe passed away. On April 30, 1983, Joe married Sandy Bunch. He became stepfather to Sandy’s children, Kasey, Ricky and Lisa Wescott.
Joe is predeceased by his parents, his brother Jim and his brother Sam. He is survived by his sister, Lynn Inglese, from San Francisco. He is also survived by his three children and their spouses, Kathy (Tracy), Sue (Dave) and Kenny (Lisa Marie). Joe also leaves behind eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Joe was a very generous and kind person. He was loved greatly by all. He had great pride in his grandchildren and loved his family very much.
There will be a celebration of life Feb. 25 at the Catholic school in Pomeroy. Further details will be shared as the date nears.