On Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, our beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Teena May Black passed away at the age of 76 from COVID-19. Teena came into the world on Feb. 28, 1945. She was born in Ogden, Utah and lived in Lewiston at the time of her death.
She leaves behind heavy hearts, but many happy memories. Teena was a single mother who raised four great children. She was a retired nurse. She mostly enjoyed spending time in her garden, crafts, camping and especially being with her family. Her hobbies reflected her nurturing and creative nature.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William T. Murray and Barbara Bell; brothers, Corky, Bobby and Bruce; sister, Kathy; and her son Donald. She will be fondly remembered by her brothers, Greg and Chris; sons, David and Mike (Melissa); daughter, Dixie (Doug); grandchildren, Zachary (Sarah), Tiffany (Jhong), Suzi, Elijah, Jasmine, Emily, Dannie and Joel; and great-grandchildren, Reina, Josh, Karmela, Dominic, Sophia and Isabella.
Her family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Advance Health Hospice for their help. Per her wishes, she was cremated and there will be no funeral although there will be a memorial service at a later date.