The self-proclaimed “Best Putter in the Valley” has put his putter to rest. Ted Strohmaier, 72, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home in Lewiston.
Ted was born June 26, 1947, in Spokane, to Theodore and Patricia Strohmaier. They lived on the family farm outside Spokane for the first two years of his life before moving into town. Ted’s perfect world was upended when his adorable sister, Marilee, was born in 1953. At the end of Ted’s first-grade year, the family moved to Sandpoint, Idaho.
There he met the love of his life, Denice Lutzke. They dated throughout high school and married June 15, 1968, after three years of college at University of Idaho. They resided in Spokane for a few years, where they both graduated from Eastern Washington State College (EWU).
They welcomed their son, Joe, on their fifth anniversary in 1973. That August, Ted began his first year in title insurance, building a plant in Sandpoint with his mother. Denice remained that year in Spokane, teaching in the Medical Lake School District. She and Joe joined Ted in Sandpoint in the summer of 1974, where they lived for one year. The family moved to Lewiston in October 1975, and Ted began working for his stepdad, Bud Ponack, at Nez Perce County Title. Their daughter, Katherine, was born in March 1977. In 1984, Ted built his own title business, Land Title of Nez Perce County. He served as president of Idaho Land Title Association in 1983-84. Joe purchased Land Title in 2016, and Ted retired.
Ted was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Lewiston Golf & Country Club, where he golfed and played cards with many great friends. He fulfilled his bucket list early. Following his passion for golf, he played many of the great courses in the country, including Pebble Beach, Spyglass, Doral and La Costa. He attended several PGA tournaments, including two trips to the Masters. Ted was a lifelong Vandal booster and sports fan, frequently following college and professional football with close friends. Sometimes they even let Denice tag along. Ted and Denice also enjoyed trips to their cabin up the Snake River.
Ted was a proud member of Phi Chi, a men’s social fraternity. He was very charitable to those in need and always willing to help someone going through a rough time. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, and a generous friend.
He is survived by his wife, Denice Strohmaier; son Joe (Kristy) Strohmaier, of Lewiston; daughter Katherine Strohmaier, of London; sister Marilee (David) Garinger, of Manhattan Beach, Calif.; and her children, Casey Bell and Ryan Bell, both of Los Angeles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore; his mother, Patricia; his stepfather, Eli Bud Ponack; and his grandparents, Thomas and Grace Casey, and Fred and Katherina Strohmaier.
A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at St. Stanislaus Church. The church is located at 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Valley Boys and Girls Club, Idaho Foodbank, or a charity of your choice.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.