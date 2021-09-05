In loving memory of Taylor Patrick Dantini: born Nov. 1, 1993, in Lewiston. He passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Kirkland, Wash.
Taylor was passionate about everything in life. He was liked, loved and cherished. His spirit could light up the room with his smile and goofy sense of humor.
Taylor loved his family and was the light of our lives.
He was passionate about all sports — especially baseball, in which he excelled, T-ball through college.
Taylor graduated from Juanita High School 2012 and attended Wenatchee Valley College and Dickinson State College, playing NAIA baseball at both institutions.
Taylor most recently worked at Lewiston Country Club and Tri-State Hospital Emergency Room and was an Emergency Medical Technician.
For those of us who knew and loved him, we’ll embrace the memories and always remember that love.
Taylor is survived by his mother, Paige Noble Dantini, and father, EJ Dantini, of Asotin, sisters Cori and Amanda and uncles Bob Dantini and Scott Noble.
We grieve his passing and will honor his life by living ours the best we can. Rest in eternal peace Taylor.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Merchant Funeral Home, Clarkston. A reception will follow.