Tatiana Tucky Penney-Bennett (Teel-Tíyek-t), also known as “Tots,” “Ta Ta” and “Tati,” age 39, entered into heaven’s gates Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at her family home in Sundown Heights of Lapwai, surrounded by her two babies, husband and her two cats, Moxen and Cheeto.
She was born Sept. 27, 1981, in Madres, Ore., to Phillip Penney and Jana Henry. During her younger years she lived in numerous cities and towns but always considered Lapwai her home.
She is from the class of 2000 of Lapwai High. As a youngster, her passion was the powwow trail and held many crowns in the Northwest for jingle and traditional champion dancing. She was very family-oriented, and her heart and soul were devoted to her six children, whom she would drop anything for. She enjoyed sports and was an avid football fan. This caught the eye of her husband, Gordon Bennett. Their first date was watching Super Bowl 50 together. Gordon knew he had someone special, as they were married a month later on March 19, 2016.
She became a devoted, loving wife and stay-at-home mom, as they were blessed with two children together. One was named after her. She was super proud of her daughter carrying her name. She became a Washington State Cougar super-fan with her husband and tried not to miss a single football game, whether it was live or on TV. She recently enrolled back into school and wanted to get her bachelor’s degree, as she already had an associate degree from Northwest Indian College.
Her free time was all about her kids and being with her husband. They enjoyed fishing, Frisbee golf at Sunset Park and just making memories with each other. They loved watching her son play basketball and took many trips to the park to practice. She was very into nail art and would often do her nails several times a week. She also enjoyed styling her daughters’ hair in different ways. She was a very loving woman with a big heart and was always there to lend an ear or a shoulder with her many friends and family she attained through the years.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon Bennett Jr., of Lapwai; sons Tanu Buck, of Priest Rapids, Wash., and Quillius James, Himiin Powaukee and Gordon Bennett III, all of Lapwai; daughters Kolina James and Tataynna Bennett, both of Lapwai; mother Jana Henry, of Lapwai; stepfather Warren Cloud, of Toppenish, Wash.; stepdad Dean Jackson, of Lapwai; brother Gabe Bohnee, of Lapwai; sisters Lillian Penney and Whitney Buck, both of Lapwai, Courtney Buck, of Wellpinit, Wash., Rosie Hines, of Pendleton, Ore., Rena Penney, Charmane Penney and Josephine Penney, all of Tillmook, Ore.; many grandparents, aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her pops, Richard Buck; father Phillip Penney; paternal grandpa Frank Penney; paternal grandma Phyllis Corbett-Penney; maternal grandma Priscilla Pinkham; maternal grandpa Edward Henry Sr.; and father Stanford James III.
A funeral service was held Sept. 28 at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home in Lewiston. Burial followed at Red Bear Cemetery in Lenore.