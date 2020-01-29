Tanner Natheniel Scott Anthis was born Aug. 17, 1999, in Kellogg, Idaho, and on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, he left this world to be with the hunting and fishing gods.
Tanner was a proud member of Union Local 292 and enjoyed his work on the pipeline. When he wasn’t working, he could be found with friends, hunting, fishing or other unspeakable shenanigans. He was so full of life and so much fun, but anyone who knew him knew that Tanner did things his own way, regardless of the outcome.
He had a great ability to put a smile on anyone’s face, no matter the situation or mood. He would have you laughing so hard you would forget the joke was about you. He would drop anything he was doing to help a friend pack out game or just to lend a hand. He had a great eye for shed hunting and just loved being outside in general. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Tanner is survived by his mother and stepfather, Mel and Dan Goin; his sister, Jaycee Anthis; a brother, Andy (Kim) Goin; honorary brother Brady Toothaker; grandparents Gladys (George) Rogers, Gordon (Viola) Anthis, and Pat Lunsford; aunts and uncles Nathen (Stacie) Anthis, Melissa (Preston) Whitman, Gigi (Kurt) Thor, Laurie (Bryan) Spencer, Kristi (Royce) Parent, Doug (Gloria) Goin, Darrin (Tiffany) Goin and Jodi Sheppard. He is also survived by nephews, an unborn niece and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tanner was preceded in death by his father, John Lunsford; grandfather Dean Lunsford; and uncle Terry Lunsford.
A celebration of life will be held for Tanner at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Grange Hall in Clarkston. The family asks that you wear your best camouflage, as it was Tanner’s favorite color.