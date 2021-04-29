Tamra “Tami” Jayne Sweeney, whose smile could light up a room and whose charismatic spirit touched many lives, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Born April 3, 1958, to Robert Hutton and Darlene Nye in Kendrick, Tami was the eldest of her four siblings. Growing up, she enjoyed spending time on the farm of Gordon and Frances Peters, her grandparents. There are stories of her riding one of Grandpa’s horses from their home in Leland to school in Kendrick. She always had an adventurous spirit. Her accomplishments in school included winning the Junior Miss competition and graduating with honors.
Tami spent most of her adulthood selling real estate, and she adopted “Fishing for a Realtor” as her catch phrase in her marketing material. This was a direct play on another passion in life: watching her fly soar through the air as she casted it out on the river. She had many amazing catches in her life, but she only kept a few. Rainbow trout cooked over a fire was her favorite.
All who knew Tami would agree that her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alex and Olivia, were the light of her life. Although she was proud of her children, she took special joy in seeing her grandchildren grow and flourish. She enjoyed taking them on fishing and camping trips, as well as spoiling them at sleepovers. Tami had a green thumb and could often be found tending her garden. She always grew the most beautiful flowers and herbs. She had a knack for decorating and an artistic flair that she pursued later in life as an artist, painting many beautiful pieces.
Her family and friends agree that Tami was always willing to lend a hand and she would be the first to pull over and help a stranded motorist, even though her kids warned her that this may not always be the best practice. This spirit of service was grounded in her faith in her heavenly father, as well as the time she dedicated to her recovery family, Friends of Bill W. She was a very spiritual person and loved to journal and practice gratitude. She counted her blessings and was always seeking serenity and peace in her life.
Tami is survived by her daughter, Chrissy (Tim) Bieker, and their children, Elizabeth and Alex; her son, Gabe (Megan) Alexander, and their daughter, Olivia; sisters Cheryl Howerton, Debi Middlekoop and Jeanette Kasper; brother Mike Hutton; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kelly Creek Fly Casters Club, P.O. Box 2131, Lewiston, ID 83501.