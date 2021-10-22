Tami Kay Green went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. She left this world gracefully, in her home, surrounded by family.
She was born Aug. 12, 1970, in Boise to Bill and Sue Kingston. She graduated from Centennial High School in Boise in 1988. Between 1988 and 2021, she lived in Watertown, N.Y.; Columbus, Ga.; Clarksville, Tenn.; Moscow; and Glendale, Ariz.
In the ’90s she developed a love for homemaking, cooking and hospitality. Everywhere she lived and every community she was involved in was blessed by her gifts. She taught cooking classes for William-Sonoma, in schools and offered private lessons. She was known for the lovely holiday parties she would throw with her friends and for always having an open door and an extra plate of food. Tami loved the Lord with her whole heart and had a passion for sharing the Gospel with everyone she met. She loved life, she loved to laugh and she loved people in a way that made everyone feel like they were her favorite.
Tami worked real estate in recent years, first for Latah Realty in Moscow then at Century 21 NW in Phoenix. She brought her love of people and the importance of the home to others in this way, and she excelled in her work.
In 2015, she moved to Phoenix to marry her husband, Junior Green. They loved to travel together and entertain. They bought a beautiful home in 2018 that they spent so much time working on together and remodeling it to make it their own. Tami loved her husband, her children, stepchildren and her grandchildren, and served them with all of her time. She and Junior regularly traveled back to Moscow to be with friends and family. Moscow held a special place in her heart. So many of her dearest friends and family live there.
Tami is survived by her husband, Junior Green, along with his children, Tre and Rebekah Green; her parents, Bill and Sue Kingston; her brother Butch Kingston and sisters Traci Williams, Kari Joslin and their spouses. Tami leaves behind three biological children, Mark Moreland, Dillon Storm and Sierra Johnson; five grandchildren with one on the way; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow, followed by graveside burial at Moscow Cemetery. A celebration of life will be from 12:30-2 p.m. the same day at Viola Conference Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola, ID 83872.