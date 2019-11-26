Tammy R. Lupinacci, 55, of Lewiston, gained her wings Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, from a short battle of cancer at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born June 29, 1964, at Lewiston to Peter P. and Laura C. Lupinacci.
Tammy was employed by American Building Maintenance as a supervisor at the time of her death.
Surviors include the love of her life, Bryant Pitts; daughter Shyann Pitts; son Brandon Pitts; stepchildren Keith, Ammie, Tonya and Cori; two sisters, Judy Lupinacci and Sharon (Monte) Knight, both of Lewiston; two brothers, Terry Lupinacci (Regina Spahn), of Pendleton, Ore., and Robin Lupinacci, of Juliaetta; neice Carrie Watkins; many more nieces and nephews; and many friends, including best friend Jacque. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and her aunt, Calla Demean, who treated her as a daughter.
A service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Memorial Chapel.
The family would like to give a huge thank you to Elite Home Health & Hospice for their loving care provided to her and a special thank you to Maribeth Pallett for your kindness and compassion.
Donations may be sent to Bryant Pitts for a memorial fund at 1224 11th St., Lewiston, ID 83501.