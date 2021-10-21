Tammy Marie (Taylor) Vigil was born May 12, 1970, to Cliff and Becky Taylor. She passed in her sleep Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1988 and from Lewis-Clark State College in 1994. She went on to get her CNA certification, and then went to nursing school and worked as nurse until her passing. She enjoyed the outdoors, going camping and fishing often.
She is survived by her son AJ Vigil, partner Vern Adamson, mother Becky Taylor, sister Melody Gerber and brother David Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband Ap Vigil and father Cliff Taylor.
A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at Fenton Gym, 1203 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. Lunch will follow.