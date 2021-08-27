Tammy Kay Van Dyke, of Garfield, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Nampa, Idaho. She was 60.
Tammy was born March 24, 1961, in Kalispell, Mont., to Ted and Ruth Kirkpatrick and was one of eight children.
She and Jeff Van Dyke were married June 25, 1982, in Coeur d’Alene. He survives at their home in Garfield. She loved playing cards, games, the Seattle Seahawks, camping and spending time with her family. Tammy worked at the Garfield School for 10 years before going to work at Washington State University for 15 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jeffrey Van Dyke and Samantha Zeisel, and grandchildren, Kinsey, Colton and Hudson. She also leaves a sister, Diane Hosley, of Princeton, and brother Ted Kirkpatrick in Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.
She is greatly missed by all of her loved ones.
The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.