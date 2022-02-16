Tamara “Tam” G. Cox, 80, of Moscow, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at her home following a battle with cancer.
Tam was born March 27, 1941, in Oakland, Calif., to Reaser Phillips and Elizabeth (LaGrone) Phillips. The daughter of a career Air Force officer, she went to school in Texas, Alabama, Michigan, California, Newfoundland, Germany and England. She graduated from high school in Fremont, Calif., in 1959.
After high school, Tam worked as a telephone operator in Hayward, Calif., for two years. In 1962, she met Neil Cox at the Livermore, Calif., rodeo. They married in December of the same year. Together they bought their first home and raised three children, Neil Jr., Laura and Eric.
Tam was a kind, loving person to everyone she met. She spent many hours volunteering at the local elementary school helping teachers in her childrens’ classrooms. Birthday parties for her kids featured homemade cakes decorated with candy. Halloween was made special thanks to her costume making skills. Tam loved children — whether they were her own or not — and was always open to them.
Her love of animals was shared by her husband, Neil. Their household welcomed a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, a rabbit and even a tortoise. Tam enjoyed reading, knitting and baking, but was happiest spending time with her family, including her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tam is survived by her husband, Neil Cox; children Neil Jr. (Anna), Laura (Pat) Brunzlick and Eric (Jamie); brother, Reaser Phillips Jr.; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Princess.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reaser Phillips and Elizabeth (LaGrone) Phillips; sister Cathy Williams; and baby daughter, Amy Elizabeth.
No services are planned as per her wishes.
Memorial donations may be sent in Tam’s name to the Humane Society of the Palouse, the Idaho Food Bank or the Northwest Children’s Home Inc.