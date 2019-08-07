Tamara Jean Bennett, 50, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home in Clarkston.
She was born May 24, 1969, to Janice Wissink and Robert Daly, in Lewiston.
Tamara attended school at Whitman Elementary in Lewiston and then at Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston, and graduated from Clarkston High School.
She married Scott Neal; they later divorced. She later married Brett Bennett of Moscow in 1989, and they divorced in 2004. Tamara was a homemaker for her three children, whom she loved dearly and centered her life around.
Tamara was employed in 2005 in the medical records department for Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. She worked there until she found administrative work for Moscow-Pullman OB/GYN. She retired in 2016.
She is survived by her two sons, Kyle Neal and Bryson Bennet; daughter Brianna Bennett; sister Jolene Walters; mother Janice Wissink; father Robert (Judy) Daly; sister Kim Paysur Taylor; brother Michael Daly; granddaughter Cora Neal; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
Tamara was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lawrence and Theresia Wissink; and brother-in-law Odell John Payseur.
A gravesite service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, in Lewiston.
Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.