Syma Rochelle Gapski

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, surrounded by her loved ones, went home to be with her dear Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Syma was born March 16, 1937, in Los Angeles to Leo and Helen Feuerman. She attended Venice High School and graduated in 1954. After high school, she worked for an insurance company and worked at the U.S.O in Los Angeles where she met this crazy Marine, Bill Gapski. When he saw her, it was love at first sight. After a whirlwind romance, Bill and Syma got married Aug. 28, 1960, at St. John’s Catholic Church. This was the beginning of a long-lasting, fun-filled, best thing they ever had done in their whole life marriage. They were blessed with two daughters, Neena Fouts (Marc Fouts) and Valerie Gapski; seven grandchildren, Aaron, Sara (Jason Davis), Andrew, Mollie, Randi Leigh, Jimmy and Billy; and two great-grandchildren, James and Baby Davis to be. They were married for 61 wonderful years.
Syma lived a full life on her own terms. She was a sassy, fun-loving, faith-filled woman. Syma had a deep abiding love of the Lord. She did not only profess it, but showed it in many ways. She was a lector at church, showing her love for the Word of God. She devoted her time to distributing food to those in need at the E.F.O. and if you wanted a good meal, she helped prepare monthly community breakfasts, Thanksgiving dinners, luncheons at the church and was involved in many ways within the community of Kamiah and in her life in California.
Syma was an adventurer and loved to travel. She was a fantastic cook and all enjoyed the wonderful baked goods she would have at coffee hour at church or at the VFW. She loved her country with a passion, was proud to be an American and proud of her Marine and the work they did together at the VFW. Syma did not shy away from hard work. Being a member (even though she did not ride) alongside her husband with the Back Country Horsemen, she helped clean up trails and everyone enjoyed the meals she helped prepare. She looked fabulous in purple and red as she dolled herself up to attend the Red Hat ladies luncheons and events. There are so many family and friends that loved and will miss her terribly.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like, you may make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
There will be a rosary at 6 p.m. today. The memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 followed by a graveside service for interment and luncheon. All services will be held at St. Catherine’s in Kamiah.