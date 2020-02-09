Sylvia V. Tierney, 97, a loving mother, former schoolteacher and grocery store owner passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Willow Park Assisted Living in Boise.
She was born Aug. 16, 1922, to Dewey and Clara Kirkpatrick in Reubens.
She attended a one-room school in Reubens and eventually graduated from high school there a couple years early. She later attended Lewiston Normal School and graduated two years later with a degree in education.
Sylvia taught grades First through Sixth in a one-room schoolhouse in Gifford. While at Gifford, she met John Tierney, the new superintendent and basketball coach, the man she would later marry on Nov. 25, 1942.
During the 1940s, Sylvia joined John and his brother Richard as they traveled around northern Idaho and eastern Washington, setting up their traveling roller skating rink in many gyms and dance halls across the two states. They moved to a new location every few days.
They later moved to Weippe until 1950. In the spring of that year, they moved to Lewiston, with 4-year-old Ronald in tow. There, John and Sylvia operated the Tierney Grocery on Thain Road in the Orchards for several years. Along the way, they also had Lannie and Karen. They then operated the Tierney IGA Foodliner for another 18 years before selling the business and retiring in 1973.
During her high school years, she played basketball and later she loved to bowl. She participated in several leagues at Orchard Lanes and at the former Imperial Bowl. After John’s passing in 2011, she moved to Boise to be closer to her daughter. There, she became an avid reader, regularly watched Hallmark movies and rarely missed Gonzaga games.
She is survived by two sons, Ronald and Lannie, both of Lincoln City, Ore.; daughter Karen (Douglas) Gailey of Boise; grandchildren Kelly Tierney-Schupp, Sarah Tierney, Neil (Jen) Tierney, Adam (Courtney) Gailey, Megan (Terry) Heying and Kimberly Gailey; and great-grandchildren, Joey and Jack Schupp and Owen Heying.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; brother Harold Kirkpatrick; and her parents.
A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, followed by a mass at St. Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., in Lewiston.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Thyroid Association or to an organization of the donor’s choice.