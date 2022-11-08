“Sylvia” Marie Brown Bridge, 93, passed away Sunday, 30, Oct., 2022 in Grangeville after a period of declining health and a fall. Marie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Mom was born at home Sept. 10, 1929, at Mesa, Idaho, near Council. Her mother, Elsie Lawrence Brown, a spirited and adventurous woman, left her home in Scotland at the age of 20, traveled with a friend by ship to America and by train to Montana. The story goes that while alone outside on a ranch, she was being chased by a drunken sheepherder. Elsie met her future husband, the young cowboy, William J. Brown, when he swooped her up on his horse, rescuing her. They courted, married, homesteaded, and had six children in Montana and four more were born in Idaho. Mom was the ninth and next to last child. (Two siblings died at birth.) She grew up during the Great Depression and World War II, experiences that shaped her life.