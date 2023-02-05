Sylvia Lyman

Sylvia June Lyman was born June 5, 1935, to Peter and Ruth Larson in Sumner, Wash., and died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Hayden, Idaho.

Sylvia played the piano for 80 years, beginning at age four, and played her original composition on a Seattle radio station at age 10. She played the pipe organ at the Lewiston First Methodist Church. She played the piano for the Lewiston Civic Theater and two piano concerts at her home of 20 years on San Juan Island, Wash.