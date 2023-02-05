Sylvia Lyman

Sylvia June Lyman was born June 5, 1935, to Peter and Ruth Larson in Sumner, Wash., and died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Hayden, Idaho.
Sylvia played the piano for 80 years, beginning at age four, and played her original composition on a Seattle radio station at age 10. She played the pipe organ at the Lewiston First Methodist Church. She played the piano for the Lewiston Civic Theater and two piano concerts at her home of 20 years on San Juan Island, Wash.
Sylvia and John Stanley Lyman were married Aug. 18, 1956. She graduated from Northwest Christian College, Eugene, Ore., in 1957.
As a seamstress, she sewed her children’s clothes, her own clothes and later in life, baby blankets for Lutheran World Relief. She loved flower gardens, and fishing the Snake and Grande Ronde rivers.
Sylvia was employed at Nez Perce County Museum, Lewiston School District, Clearwater Power Co. and Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston from 1971 until her retirement in 1997.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters Elva and Erma; and son Stephen Eric Lyman. She is survived by her husband Stan Lyman; stepbrother Marion Castle of Buckeye, Ariz.; son Scott of Redmond, Ore.; daughter Shauna of Sandpoint; daughter-in-law Andrea of Pullman; and grandchildren Muir, Jarré, River, Kathryn and Maxfield.
A memorial service for Sylvia will be announced at a later date.