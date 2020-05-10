Sylvia Jane Landreth Evers, loved and cared for by her family, passed away on the morning of Saturday, April 25, 2020, because of complications from cancer.
Sylvia was born Feb. 4, 1950, in Yokosuka, Japan, to Anna Marie Munchrath Landreth and Stephen Vernon Landreth, M.D., a surgeon in the U.S. Navy stationed in Japan during the Korean War. Sylvia and her family returned to the U.S. on a ship bound for San Francisco when she was 2 years old. She lived most of her childhood in Hayward, Calif., and graduated from Hayward High School in 1968, where she met her future husband of 51 years, Doyle Gary Evers, D.D.S. Sylvia continued her education and earned degrees in social work from Creighton University and business administration from Lewis-Clark State College.
Sylvia’s entire professional career was dedicated to providing support and services to people. She held positions in developmental health and employment development organizations when her family lived in Omaha, Neb., and Phoenix. In 1976, Sylvia and her family settled in Lewiston, where she worked 17 years with Head Start, starting as a teacher to young children and advancing to assistant director, a position she held for 10 years. Sylvia retired from the YWCA of Lewiston-Clarkston in 2016 after serving as executive director for 17 years, bringing the larger community together on behalf of women and those who were victims of domestic violence. She was proud of all the work the organization did to expand the knowledge and awareness of domestic violence and empowerment of women issues, outreach, collaboration and support to communities and the larger region. The one-day domestic violence training for professionals and law enforcement organizations in the region, the annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive for children and SOUPort our Shelter were favorite programs of hers, for they brought awareness, engagement and joy to so many people. She also enjoyed her association with Twin County United Way, Community Action Agency and Women’s Connection.
Sylvia spent much of her time supporting and volunteering for many organizations in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, including the Lewis-Clark Neptune swim team as a 20-year swim team parent; Boy Scouts of America; Lewiston Service League, where she was particularly proud of “The Works,” a published cookbook of recipes from members which was sold as a fundraiser in the community; Clearwater Fly Casters; and Kelly Creek Fly Casters. Sylvia also was a 25-year committee member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Sylvia was an excellent cook, shared her love of cooking with her children, and brought family and friends together around the delicious meals she prepared. She enjoyed the Cork & Fork Society, a gourmet dinner group of friends. It also wasn’t uncommon for her to donate a gourmet meal for auctions and fundraisers to support organizations she cared about. In 2008, Sylvia compiled a family cookbook of more than 300 recipes, all favorite recipes she prepared regularly from three generations of her family and friends. It is a treasured book in our extended family.
Sylvia always loved to see “happy kids.” The neighborhood kids looked forward to the annual Easter egg dyeing and Christmas cookie decorating parties. She loved reading spy thrillers and mystery books. She loved spending time on the Oregon Coast watching the ever-changing waves and flying her kites. Her greatest joys were her children and her granddaughter, Alice Ann.
Sylvia is survived by her husband of 51 years, Doyle Gary Evers, D.D.S., of Lewiston, and their three children, Suzanne Evers, of Walnut Creek, Calif.; Charlie (Betsey and granddaughter, Alice Ann) Evers, of Vancouver, Wash.; and Lisa Evers, of Portland, Ore. She is also survived by her mother, Anna Landreth, of Medford, Ore., and her sister, Jeanne (Gary) Bohm, of Hornbrook, Calif. She was preceded in death by her father, Stephen Vernon Landreth, M.D.
Sylvia has requested no services. She’d rather you spend the time with the people you love and care for in her memory. In lieu of flowers and other memorials, Sylvia has also requested that all donations be directed to the YWCA of Lewiston-Clarkston to support their mission in her memory. Her family also wishes to thank all the kind people who cared for Sylvia during this time.