Sylvia Hortense “Till” Fred

Sylvia Hortense Fred, age 102, formerly of Clarkston, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at her home in Salem, Ore.
Sylvia was born May 6, 1919, in Deer River, Minn., the fifth of nine children born to Herbert and Pearl (Taylor) Lehfeldt. She moved to Helena, Mont., in 1928, where she attended school until moving to California at the age of 14 to help her sister.
She married James Fred in Helena on July 31, 1937. During World War II they lived in Tacoma, where Jim worked in the shipyards. In 1945, Jim and Sylvia moved to Clarkston, where Jim worked for area grocery stores, eventually owning and operating Fred’s Foods on the corner of 12th and Elm Street. Sylvia worked for Kling’s Books and Office Supply in the early 1950s, and then worked for Dr. H.M. Klarren as a dental assistant and bookkeeper. Eventually, she and Jim operated Fred’s Foods together, until their retirement.
Sylvia was always busy — 102 years is ample time for many adventures in life. While raising her daughters, Sandra and Sheryl, she also cared for orphans and foster children. During the depression, she fed homeless travelers. While running Fred’s Foods, she and Jim worked 11 hours a day, six days a week. Even so, they found time to camp, fish, garden and explore the countryside. After retirement, she and Jim traveled the Alcan Highway to Alaska, and bought dirt bikes (to the chagrin of her daughters) so they could explore the forests in Washington. Grandma Till, as Sylvia was known by all her family, was also an accomplished knitter, crocheter and seamstress, and created countless gifts for her relatives. She kept track of all of her grandchildren’s, great-grandchildren’s and even great-great-grandchildren’s activities and milestones. Every card she sent included the message: “Remember: I Love You!”
In 2019, Sylvia celebrated her 100th birthday with more than 50 family members and friends who traveled to Salem for a day full of reminiscing and laughter.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, James Fred, in 1992, and her daughter Sheryl Stanek in 2006. She was also preceded in death by brothers Rudy, Julius “Duke,” Harold and Oswald “Gil”; and sisters Adele, Irene and Evelyn.
Survivors include her brother Herbert Lehfeldt, of Lynden Wash.; daughter Sandra Hayes, of Salem, Ore.; son-in-law Ron Stanek, of Anchorage, Alaska; six grandchildren, Nancy (Dan) Henderson, John (Lisa) Hayes, Kathy (Tom) Herrmann, Susan (Andy) Clark, Barbara (Jeff) Belluomini and Sandra (Jason Alward) Stanek; 14 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Vineland Cemetery at a later date.