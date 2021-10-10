Syble Ann Beardslee, born Syble Ann Brown on July 9, 1946, in Monroe, La., passed away at 8:44 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Clarkston at the age of 75.
She was preceded in death by parents William N. Brown and Mellissa A. (Swanner) Brown, of Salinas, Calif.; her sisters, Catherine Roberson, of Salinas, Calif., Voree Dee Townsend, of Bastrop, La.; her brother Edward Thomas Brown, of Spokane; her husband, Dennis Beardslee, of Salinas, Calif.; her grandson Trevor J. Strickland, of Fayetteville, N.C. Syble is survived by her brothers Ray Robinson (Margaret), of Bastrop, La., and Nathan Brown Jr. (Carol), of Fresno, Calif., her children, Sheila M. Britt (Wayne), of Clarkston, Kenny W. Wantz (Anne), of Lewiston, Jennifer D. Lingo (Dennie), of Los Banos, Calif., Christina L. Morasca (Jason), of Neenah, Wis.; Syble was loved by each of her 16 grandkids and 23 great-grandkids. Syble’s passing was sudden and very unexpected.
At a young age, Syble moved with her family from Louisiana to California. After living in several different locations, they settled in Salinas. Syble considered Salinas home as she had grown up there, attended high school, married and raised her family. Syble became a staple in the FFA and 4-H community where she was active with her children and grandchildren. Syble worked retail as a young mother but soon found her place working for the Monterey County Ag Commissioner’s Office. In this position, she worked with farmers and produce growers who also became friends. She was a member of Echoes of Calvary Church in Salinas, Calif., for many years. She was a friend to the pastoral family and assisted wherever she could. She was very involved in the women’s ministry group.
After retirement, Syble and her husband, Dennis, traveled and shared many adventures with friends in their RV as members of “The Boat Club.” They traveled to a variety of places, such as Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and Idaho, where they made many friends along the way.
After Dennis lost his battle with cancer, Syble moved to Clarkston in 2014 where her lifelong friend, Erna Walton, as well as her son, Kenneth, had moved a few years earlier.
Syble loved the Lord. She would tell anyone how much His love meant to her. Syble attended House of Faith in Lewiston for a couple of years, then began attending church with her daughter Sheila at Abundant Life in Clarkston. Prior to becoming ill, Syble had marked her calendar to begin attending membership classes at Abundant Life; she was wanting to make this her home church.
Outside of enjoying her church activities, she enjoyed working in her yard, camping, playing dice games, crafting, going out to eat and shopping. She was a member of the Lewiston Red Hats, the Scarlet O’Hatters. She loved the opportunity to dress up and be part of this ladies social group. She was also a member of the LC Valley Sisterhood where she could socialize with ladies of all ages. With this group, she loved to play bunco, go to lunch and was always excited to attend a crafting event.
Syble loved her family and was a faithful friend. She is being missed by many. Syble will be laid to rest in her hometown of Salinas, Calif.
A celebration of her life is being held at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Abundant Life Church in Clarkston, followed by a reception at the Britt’s home at 909 Walk Lane, Clarkston, WA 99403, where her family will welcome friends. Please send flowers and cards to this address. If you have pictures or would like to share a memory of Syble, please email them to InMemoryofSyble@gmail.com.