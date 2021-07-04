On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, Suzanne Sittner lost her battle with cancer at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. She was surrounded by family.
Suzanne was born Dec. 6, 1948, in San Francisco to Forest and Gloria Reterstorf. Suzanne grew up in San Francisco, attending Lincoln High School and later San Francisco State University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in education and a Lifetime California Teaching Credential.
As a young girl, Suzanne was a rainbow girl where she played the piano for many years, and was involved in serving the Masonic community. Suzanne worked summers for the San Francisco Board of Education in high school and later in college the International Finance Department at Wells Fargo Bank.
While in high school, Suzanne met her future husband, Tony Sittner. In June 1972, she and Tony were married at the Temple Beth Israel in San Francisco. They honeymooned in New England and spent time in New York City. Upon their return, they purchased Wilson Printing Co., a family business in San Francisco where she worked as a typesetter and shop manager. She and Tony ran the print business for the next four years together, after which they started their family. She then stayed home to raise their children. They were blessed with four wonderful children, Stephanie, Jonathan, Catherine and Victoria.
Suzanne enjoyed raising her family, playing tennis, bike riding and traveling. In 1987, the family moved to Idaho to be more active in the outdoors and for Suzanne to finally have the opportunity to pursue her love of horses. In addition to pleasure riding, Suzanne became heavily involved in the 49er Saddle Club for several years, 4-H and high school rodeo. At the same time, Suzanne returned to teaching for a while at Fingerprints in Lewiston. She also worked again with Tony at the printing business.
In 2000, she and Tony moved to Seattle, where she was an administrator at the Highline College and later South Seattle College. In Seattle, Suzanne decided to expand on her longtime love of gardening and became a master gardener at the University of Washington. Because of limited space at their condo on Puget Sound, she developed an interest in Bonsai gardening, which she later began, teaching the art of bonsai.
Suzanne and Tony loved to be on the go, and were very fortunate to have traveled extensively in Hawaii, Mexico, Caribbean and Europe to the extent of over 50 countries. She was a real trouper, although sometimes wondering if Tony really knew if they were on the right road or did he all of a sudden know how to speak Polish?
Moving back to Lewiston upon retirement, she used her gardening abilities on their Grelle home. Most mornings and evenings, you could find Suzanne out enjoying the beautiful landscape that she had created. She passed on her love for gardening with bonsai classes she taught in a Continuing Education class at Lewis-Clark State College. Suzanne took up golf at Clarkston Country Club where she became fast friends with many of the ladies there and enjoyed retirement golfing and playing mahjong.
Although she loved gardening and being outdoors, her main focus was always her children and grandchildren, both in Lewiston and Seattle. Suzanne was always known affectionately as “the mom.” She greatly enjoyed watching her grandchildren in dance recitals, soccer games, playing football and concerts. These were just a few of the activities she wouldn’t miss.
Suzanne is survived by her husband of 49 years, Tony; children, Stephanie (Jason), Jon (Haley), Catherine (Lucky), Victoria (Rick) and Mario (Canine brother from another mother). Grandchildren Kael, Natalie, Preston, Kaylee, Bristol, Henry, Addison and Simon.
She was preceded in death by her father, Forest, and mother Gloria.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. July 11 at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston with Pastor Kevin Beeson of River City Church officiating. A celebration of life for those wishing to attend will be held immediately following at her home at 621 Grelle Ave., Lewiston.
Memorial donations may be made to Lymphoma Foundation of America.