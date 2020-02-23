Suzanne Marie Baughan, 46, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Nokesville, Va.
She was born Sept. 18, 1973, to Terri and Gary Solom, in Washington.
Suzanne had a passion for teaching and was a special education teacher at Nokesville Elementary School. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her son, Mason, who was her entire world. Suzanne enjoyed the beach, skiing, laughing, sunshine, decorating, traveling and exercising. Suzanne will be remembered for her kind heart, warm smile and beautiful personality.
To cherish her memory the light of her life, Suzanne leaves her son, Mason Baughan; parents Terri and Gary Solom; sister Tracy (TJ) Novosel; nephew Jack; niece Madeline; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral Mass for Suzanne will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 12975 Purcell Road, Manassas, Va. She will be laid to rest at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Suzanne’s name to Operation Underground Railroad (www.ourrescue.org), a cause that she was passionate about.