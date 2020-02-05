Suzanne Kay Adams, 76, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Living Springs Residential Care, in Lewiston.
Suzanne was born to Melvin Giles and Henrietta (Conover) Giles on Nov. 25, 1943, in Hastings, Neb. She graduated from the University of Nebraska (1961-65) in Lincoln, Neb.
She married James D. Adams on Dec. 31, 1966, in Arapahoe, Neb. She was a teacher in Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Wyoming and Washington because of James’ government job being transferred many times.
Suzanne was a Methodist and attended Orchard Community Church. She was a member of Eastern Star and Sigma Kappa. She was a great wife, mother and friend. Suzanne loved to paint, do crafts and crosswords. She loved the Lord.
She is survived by her son, James M. Adams, of Lewiston; daughter Jennifer McCombs, of the Tri-Cities; granddaughter Talon McCombs, of the Tri-Cities; grandson Nate Donningston, of the Tri-Cities; great-grandson Roper McCombs, of the Tri-Cities; sister Eloise (Terry) Chambers, of Portland, Ore.; sister-in-law Janice Dungan, of Rifle, Colo.; brother-in-law Bill Gray, of Denver; sister-in-law Marilyn Riley, of Winnemucca, Nev.; and many nieces and nephews. She loved them all.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother.
A graveside service is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Normal Hill Cemetery Masonic section. Memorial donations can be sent to Living Spring Residential Care. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the online guestbook at www.mtviewfuneralhome.com.