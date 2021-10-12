May 20, 1952 — Sept. 23, 2021
Mary “Susie” Huddleston’s (Stokes) journey on Earth ended Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Lewiston, at age 69 after a courageous battle against corticobasal degeneration. Despite her own personal struggle with serious medical issues, she continually showed grace, courage and compassion for others.
She was born to Isaac “Ike” and Lois Stokes (Everest) on May 20, 1952, in Lawrence, Kan. She and her three brothers, Bill, Mike and Jerry Stokes, were raised together in an old farmhouse on Yasek Loop in Toledo, Ore. She graduated from Toledo High School in 1970. She married Otis McCormick, of Toledo, and together they have three daughters, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She married Robert “Bob” Huddleston in 2005. Together Susie and Bob traveled around the country to visit family and friends, making welcoming homes in Florida, Oklahoma, Nevada, Oregon and Idaho. Their doors were always open for visitors from near and far.
Susie enjoyed playing the piano, growing tomatoes and roses, going to theme parks with Bob, sewing, quilting, clam digging, taking road trips and listening to the “oldies” with Bob. There was not a fabric or yarn store within a 100-mile radius of her current location that she left unexplored. Susie loved Bob, Diet Pepsi, Lay’s potato chips, her mom’s potato soup and Swedish Fish.
Susie is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Bob; daughters Jennifer Jones, Julie Arnsdorf (Sebastian) and Katie Perks (Jason); grandchildren Ashlee Venture, JT Jones, Sydnee Jones, Jackson Arnsdorf, Kristen Perks, Emma Perks and Randee Perks; as well as multiple blended family members and friends, along with two feisty dogs, ChiChi and Pip. She was a communicant of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston. A rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. Friday with a requiem Mass at 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 927 N. Coast Highway, Newport, Ore. A celebration of life will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Yaquina Bay Yacht Club, 750 SE Bay Blvd., Newport.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Family Hospice, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, at 200 Main St., Lewiston, ID 83501.