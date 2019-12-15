Susan Marie Cox Valley Stauffer, 79, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many, sadly passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her home in La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.
Born June 11, 1940, to the late Wyman Morrell Cox and Frances (Emerson) Cox, Sue was raised with her sister, Constance Jean, on a horse ranch in eastern Washington and graduated from Clarkston High School in the Class of 1957. After graduation, she was crowned Miss Rodeo of America 1958. Sue remained an active supporter of the Miss Rodeo Association and served on the national board. Sue was also a volunteer and docent at the Autry Western Heritage Museum in Burbank, Calif., where her Miss Rodeo wardrobe is in the permanent collection.
In 1959, she attended the University of Oregon, joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority, married Kent Ronald Valley, from Lewiston, in 1960 and then transferred to the University of Idaho, graduating with honors in 1962. They had two daughters, Karla Frances Valley Bendel in 1965 and Karen Marie Valley in 1969, then moved to La Cañada in 1973. In 1986, Sue married James Henry Stauffer, from Downey, Calif., and enjoyed a full life that included the arts, friends and riding the local trails.
Throughout the 40-plus years as a resident of La Cañada, Sue received various awards for her outstanding work in the community. But she was best known for the “Outreach” youth program she pioneered in 1978, serving as director though 2000. Located on the local high school campuses, Outreach helped hundreds of troubled teens find the support needed to help with social and emotional issues.
Following Outreach, Sue became a popular columnist for local newspapers and magazines featuring restaurant reviews and chef interviews from the area. In 2016, she launched www.columnsfromstauffer.com, where many of her articles are still found.
A celebration of Sue’s life will be held after the first of the year in La Cañada. Donations may be made in Sue’s memory to the Miss Rodeo of America Scholarship Foundation www.missrodeoamerica.com/p/scholarships/151.