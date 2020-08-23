Susan G. (Sarbacher) Gephart passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Kennewick because of cancer. She was diagnosed the week of July 27, 2020.
Susan was born Oct. 28, 1956, in Lewiston to Omar and Cora Sarbacher. She grew up in the Lewiston Orchards and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Sacajawea Junior High School and Lewiston High School.
She married Steve Gephart and they later divorced. She has lived in the Tri-Cities for the last 40 years. She enjoyed being around family, playing cards and board games.
Susan is survived by her children, Branden, Nathan, Megan and Susie; grandchildren Brenton, Jadelynn, Isaiah, Benjamin and Kyevan; her sister, Vicki (Terry) Bourbon, of Pasco; her brother, Dick Morrell, of Lewiston; and her best and dearest friend, Judy (Hawk) Black, from since they were toddlers, and they have stayed in touch all these years. Thank you Judy for being Susan’s friend, she loved you.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents; daughters Jessica and Kari; brothers Joe Morrell and O. Sarbacher Jr.; and sister Donna Morrell Dawdy.
A memorial will be held at a later date in the Tri-Cities.