On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, Susan Claire Kirkland died at home, lovingly attended by family with the aid of hospice. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Figenshaw and mother, Gertrude Norman Figenshaw.
Sue was born Dec. 2, 1941, in San Diego. She grew up in East Grand Forks, Minn. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Dakota and attended graduate school at the University of Utah. She dedicated her teaching career to students with special needs. She retired after 27 years with the Davis County School District, where she was named Teacher of the Year at South Davis Junior High in Bountiful, Utah.
Sue had a life well-lived. She was an avid reader, gardener and loved to travel. She loved to visit local greenhouses in the spring to decorate her surroundings with flowers. She was selfless and always thinking of others. She never missed sending cards to family and friends for every occasion.
She will be dearly missed by her husband of 32 years, John Kirkland; daughters, Ann Slater, Jill (John) Kirsling and Laura Collette; sister, Joanne (David) Brenna; grandchildren; and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Clarkston Public Library at www.asotincountylibrary.org or to Artisans At the Dahmen Barn at www.artisanbarn.org.
A memorial will be held at a later time.