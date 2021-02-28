Susan Branson Schenk passed away peacefully after a long battle with kidney disease Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Susan was born May 21, 1948, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood to Dale and Arleen Branson. She was their third child and first daughter. Three more siblings would follow in the next three years.
Susan’s outgoing, friendly personality served her well growing up in the small farming community of Nezperce. She loved being part of a big, loving family. She became a skilled hairdresser and exceptional cook. Susan was happiest when she was giving or doing charitable acts. She loved dogs, cats and old Western movies.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents and infant daughter, Marcy. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her siblings, George (Becky), Jim (Dorene), Patsy LaChance (Bob), Bob (Kathy) and David (Janet). She is also survived by her husband, Jay; stepdaughter Brooke (Ray); her beloved dog, JuneBug; as well as a large extended family of nieces and nephews.
The family would also like to thank both Dr. Teel Bruner and the entire staff at Grangeville Health & Rehab Center for their many kindnesses and tender, loving care.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Nezperce City Cemetery. Rest in peace, sweet sister. You are finally reunited with your beloved mother and father in heaven.
Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville will oversee arrangements.