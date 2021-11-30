Susan Arlene Cook lost her battle with cancer Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the age of 54. She passed at her home in Lewiston with loved ones.
Susan was born Sept. 21, 1967, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to Karen Arlene (Thebo) Fliger-Danielson and Lewis Charles Cook. She lived there lived there until she was 17. She briefly moved to Genesee, where she lived with her mother and stepfather, Ernie. She attended Genesee High and met her friend and love, Shane Murphy. Because of events beyond her control, she moved back to Michigan.
She then met the father of her three children, Cecil Taylor. Susan raised her children working at casting plants and in food service management, then later moved to North Carolina where she worked in food service again. Susan then moved back to Idaho in 2011, where she lived with Shane until her passing.
Susan enjoyed camping, four wheelers, hunting, fishing and collecting porcelain dolls.
She is survived by her three children, Katrina Cook, of North Carolina, Daniel Cook (Jesica Harinton), of Michigan, and Cecil Taylor, of Michigan; brothers Lewis Cook, of Pennsylvania, Mark Cook, of Washington, Shawn Cook, of Washington, and sister Mary Grover, of Michigan; her mother, Karen Fliger Danielson, of Washington; and 15 grandkids. She is also survived by extended family of Shane Murphy, of Idaho. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cook and Thebo, and her father, Lewis.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022.
SHE IS AT REST.