Sue McMillen went peacefully to be with the Lord at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Sue was born on February 11, 1935, in Mojave, Calif., to Steve and Petra Pulos. She had seven brothers and one sister, thus family was always a big part of her life.
Sue married the love of her life, Frank McMillen, on Feb. 13, 1950. The couple raised four daughters. In 1978, they moved from California to Lewiston. They were married for 62 years before Frank’s passing in 2017.
Family and home were always number one for Sue. Her home was often filled with the sounds of laughter and the smell of freshly baked cookies or dinner in the oven. When she and Frank were on one of their many adventures away from home, they could regularly be found at the Oregon coast, exploring the mountains of Idaho and Washington or in California visiting family. Sue worked at the Lewiston K-Mart for many years and was also an active member of St. James Catholic Church. She sang in the choir and often assisted with various events.
Sue is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Chris), Stephanie (Carl), Kathy (John) and Susan (Bill); nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; her dog, Lucy; her best friends, Sheri and Bev; and countless nieces and nephews who adored her.
A rosary service will be held at 10:30 a.m. and a Mass to follow at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, both at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Services will be live-streamed at youtu.be/J2rLdUvBkas.