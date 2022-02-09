Sue Kelly left this earth for her eternal home Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Emma Sue Whittaker was born to Clarence and Mary Whittaker on Aug. 24, 1934. She graduated from Lawrenceville Township High School in 1952. She played sports as a member of the GAA (Girls Athletic Association), sang in the choir and was a member of the Tomahawk School Paper. Sue married her high school sweetheart, Tom Kelly, on June 20, 1952, in Lawrenceville, Ill. They moved to Pomeroy in November 1960. Sue worked several different jobs and retired from the Garfield Memorial Hospital as a CNA in June 1997. Sue loved elderly people, so she continued to provide home health to several families in Pomeroy and also enjoyed providing childcare as well for families when needed. Her grandkids were her life, and she loved taking care of them and attending all of their activities.
Grandma was a true Pomeroy Pirate fan and made the best divinity. Sue and Tom loved doing things together — working in the yard, watching hummingbirds on their front deck, and they also enjoyed their travels to all the states. Sue was a member of the Christian Church and attended the Pomeroy Christian Church for many years and then the Church of Christ when they moved to Royal Plaza in Lewiston in February 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; her children, Tom (Dort) Kelly, of Clarkston, Jon (Kelly) Kelly, of Pomeroy, and Tami (Mark) Morgan, of Richland; grandchildren Elijah, Rachael (Ernie), Michael (Larissa), Justin (Krista), Brooke and Dani Sue; great-grandchildren Jayden, Makayla, Aubree, Malaki, Lexis, Hoyt, Braxton, Jack and Case. She is also survived by one brother, Neal Whittaker; sisters Marilyn Hawkins, Clarice Camuso and Becky Glevenyak. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters.
Her family takes comfort in her life lived as a believer of Christ and that she peacefully passed away by the side of her groom of 69 years. A family graveside is planned for later. The family would like to thank the Royal Plaza staff for the care they provided Mom.
Memorials may be made to the Pomeroy Christian Church, P.O. Box 699 or the Pomeroy Food Bank, P.O. Box 15, both Pomeroy, WA 99347.