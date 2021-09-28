Steven Ray Schutte died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. He was 72.
Steve was born Sept. 22, 1948, in Lewiston to John Robert and Audrey (Nichols) Schutte. Steve went to Clarkston High School and graduated in 1967. He participated in sports and music. He attended Lewis-Clark State College. He worked at Potlatch Corp. as a design draftsman and other various positions. He fought fires as a volunteer fireman with the Clarkston Heights Fire Department. In 1973, Steve and Rosemarie Rimmelspacher were married. They had one daughter, Annette, in 1975, then moved to Salem, Ore., and had a son, Robert, in 1980.
He worked at Willamette/International Paper Mill in Albany, Ore., as a draftsman and millwright. He retired when the plant shut down in 2009. During his retirement, he traveled to several national parks and enjoyed cruising all over the world. He enjoyed hunting deer and elk with family and friends. Steve loved fishing for salmon. He was well known for delicious smoked salmon. He found a special lady, Louise McAuley. “Steve Schutte was a very generous and caring man. He showed his love for others by feeding them. He was quite the grill master — prime rib, shrimp, salmon, halibut, ribeye steaks. His Amaretto candied mushrooms, served on ribeye steaks, was one of his favorite meals. He was a man of few words.”
His red 2012 Dodge Ram pickup was his pride and joy. He enjoyed camping adventures wherever the truck would tow the trailer. He was recognized in town by his truck and his dog Rusty always knew when he was home by the sound of the truck. He was proud of his son, Robert, and the man he became — such a good father to his grandson, Eli. His daughter, Annette, was always his daddy’s girl. He kept a picture of her in his wallet, her hugs were so special. His sister, Sharron Schutte, was always there for him. He loved to reminiscence of their youth out on the back porch with Sharron.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and stillborn twins Melinda and Stephanie. He is survived by his sister, Sharron Schutte, of Clarkston; daughter Annette Moore (Doug), of Helena, Mont.; son Robert Schutte (Christy), of Salem, Ore.; grandchildren Tauni, Briar and Bailey Moore and Eli Schutte.
Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements. A memorial will be held in the spring.