It is with deep sadness to announce the passing of Steven Randall Jonas, of Lake Stevens, Wash., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
He was born Nov. 7, 1958, in Durango, Colo., to Wendall “Hap” and Margie Jonas. Steve attended school at Timberline High School, in Weippe. Growing up in the Headquarters, Idaho, area, he spent a lot of time camping and fishing on the North Fork of the Clearwater River. Steve married Marie Snyder on Dec. 30, 1978, in Lewiston. They later divorced, but remained very close friends.
Throughout the years, Steve worked at various jobs, finally settling in Lake Stevens. He was a member of the Teamsters Union and was employed in construction at the time of his death.
Steve is survived by his mother, of Lake Stevens; two daughters, Misty Steiner, of Lewiston, and Nikki Jonas, of New Mexico; three brothers, Rod Jonas, of Asotin, Shannon Jonas, of Camano Island, Wash., and Eric Jonas, of New Mexico; and two sisters, Pam (Jonas) Richter, of Auburn, Wash., and Audra (Jonas) Forsman, of North Pole, Alaska.
Steve is also survived by his grandson, Navy Seaman Brayden Steiner, who is stationed at Naval Station Mayfort on the USS Iwo Jima in Jacksonville, Fla. Brayden was the light of his grandad’s life, and Steve was especially proud of his grandson, who he spent as much time with as possible. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Wendall “Hap” Jonas.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Machias Community Church, 1615 Virginia St., in Snohomish, Wash. The family is planning a celebration of life service in Lewiston in January for family and friends, which will be announced soon.