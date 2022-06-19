Steven Paul Skogrand lost his short battle with glioblastoma brain cancer Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Lewiston.
Steve was born Aug. 26, 1950, in Montevideo, Minn., to Paul and Minnie Skogrand.
He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Diane Reinke, Feb. 16, 1968, in Clear Lake, S.D. To the very end, where you saw one, you knew the other was near.
Steve started his lifelong career in the feed industry at the age of 18, first for GTA Feeds, then Totem Pacific and finally at Land O’ Lakes/Purina EPL. His career brought the family to various cities in six different states. He retired in 2015 after 47 years.
Steve loved softball, playing many tournaments with three of his sons and even some grandsons. He was a pitcher who knew just where to put that ball so they would swing at it. No. 8 left his cleats on the field in 2014, but his legacy lives on.
Steve’s wife and kids meant the world to him. He encouraged them in all their sports, rarely missing an event, and fostering the spirit of competition through regular family card (Buck) games. Three generations are now playing. A Buck tournament will be held the weekend of the memorial, in his honor.
After retirement, golf became a way of life for Steve. He spent four, sometimes five or six, days a week golfing with “the guys;” Hank, Dale, Lee, Roger, John, Ray and Dan.
His last view was looking out his living room window on the 12th Green of the Lewiston Golf and Country Club and beautiful Snake River.
Steve is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons Shannon (Kelly) and Doug (Jen); daughter Stephanie (Kevin Whittaker); sons Shane (Jenny) and Shaun (Monica); 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Steve was preceded in death by his son, Steven Paul Skogrand II, in 2004, and his parents Paul and Minnie.
A memorial for friends will be held from 1–3 p.m., June 25, at the family home.
Mountain View Funeral Home was in charge of cremation.