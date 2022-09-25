July 22, 1950 - Sept. 8, 2022

Steven “Mac” McCrery, of Seattle and Sandpoint and formerly of Lewiston, passed away on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at his beloved Lake Pend Oreille home. Mac was born to Edna and Bill McCrery in Lewiston, on July 22, 1950. He was an accomplished goldsmith, artist, game inventor and storyteller, as well as an excellent, loving husband, father, stepfather, friend and brother. He was very proud to have earned his Order of the Arrow as an Eagle Scout. Mac could go anywhere and make a new friend and talk to anyone about anything. He had a joyous spirit and he always said he was born with the “happy gene”. He loved the summers he spent with his Maestro’s Craftsman table at the Sandpoint Farmers’ Market and the Cedar Street Bridge, meeting and greeting all with a smile and displaying his beautiful jewelry.