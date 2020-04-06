Steven Lyle Walker passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville.
He was born to Jessie Lyle and Phyllis (Gray) Walker on Jan. 26, 1954, in Lewiston. He was raised on the farm and left home young to serve in the U.S. Army in the early ’70s. He was stationed in Germany and returned to Idaho after his service. In 1974, he met and married “his Kimmie,” Kim Webster. While they started and grew their family, he attended and graduated from Lewis-Clark State College’s Auto Body Mechanics Program.
After gaining work experience in and around the area, they moved back to Kooskia. Every day for 35 years they ran “Steve’s Body Shop” together, a shop and business they built from the ground up in 1984. And just like their family, it too continues. They also built their first and last log home together on Tahoe Ridge, where they finished raising their children. With the arrival of their first grandchild, they became known as Ma & Pa.
Steve had a deep love for classic cars. He loved talking about them, finding them, restoring them and driving them ... especially if the top came down. He also loved guns, antiques, rare and odd things. Of course, he also enjoyed wheeling and dealing in all of these things. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who looked at the world outside as something new to be discovered.
He was always devoted to his family, but was a pushover when it came to his grandkids. Pa didn’t mind looking silly if it made the kids laugh, so it worked out well that he was just a grown-up kid himself. He was an easygoing person who was hard to rile, but a sight to behold when he was mad. He was a wonderful husband, awesome dad, dutiful son, trusted friend, loving brother and an amazing grandpa. He was kind, stubborn, honest, clever and so much more.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis and Jesse Lyle Walker. He is survived by his wife, Kim Walker, of Kooskia; daughter Bridget (RJ) Axtell, of Rathdrum, and their children, Chandler and Stephy; daughter Krissy Walker, of Albuquerque, N.M., and her children, Ashleigh and Walker; son Jasun (Ashley) Walker, of Kooskia, and their children, Logun and Mazie; sibling Donna Nash; brother Cliff (Betsy) Walker; sibling Robin Walker; brother Ron “Shorty” (Laura) Walker; brother Scott Walker; sibling Tony Walker; and many more cousins, nieces, nephews, etc.
There will be no formal services as Steve’s wishes were to be cremated and then remembered by his family and friends. We will have a gathering sometime this summer when the weather is nice. Thank you to everyone for your love and support. A special thank you from the family to Paul Christianson and Delbert Kolb.
There aren’t enough paragraphs to accurately describe a person who is loved and the impact that they have. You just have to be grateful that you had them while you did. All is well.