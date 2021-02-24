Steven Arnold, born May 13, 1947, in Portsmouth, N.H., passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Plano, Texas.
Having grown up in Idaho, Steve developed a love of all things outdoors — camping, fishing and bird hunting topped his list. Sports helped mold his competitive personality. Attending the University of Oregon on a four-year athletic scholarship, Steve played freshman basketball, and was a four-year letterman on the U of Oregon baseball team. Tennis and golf became his passion later in life, but his greatest joy was watching his grandchildren succeed in their endeavors.
He was witty, gregarious, a great listener and a supportive force in his families’ lives. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith Arnold and Ellen Arnold, of Lewiston. He is survived by his wife, Candy; his son, Scott Arnold, and wife Hope; their children, Austin and Jake; also, by his son, Ryan Arnold, and wife Janis, and their children, Chloe and Connor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of your choice.