Steve Polumsky, 62, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in an accident on the Selway River near O’Hara Bar.
Steven John Polumsky was born Oct. 4, 1957, in Enterprise, Ore., to Don and Maxine Berlinghoff Polumsky. He grew up on the family farm in the Clarkston Heights and graduated from Clarkston’s Charles Francis Adams High School with the Class of 1976.
Steve and Paula Oxford were married Feb. 18, 1984, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. They made their home in the Clarkston Heights and raised three children, Samantha, Aaron and Angela.
Steve farmed with his dad and worked in road construction for Poe Asphalt and Paving for several years in both Lewiston and Grangeville. He also worked for a time with Western Farm Service and McGregor’s. In 2007, he began work with the Asotin County Road Department, where he was the foreman at the time of his death. He loved his job and the jokes that he would pull on his co-workers. Additionally, Steve was a volunteer firefighter with the Asotin County Fire District for 27 years and became the fire commissioner in January 2020. The fire department was like an extended family to him. He cherished the friendships and brotherhood that was formed during those 27 years.
Steve was a jack-of-all-trades and enjoyed many hobbies and sharing his knowledge with his children and grandchildren. He was a 4-H leader for many years and was active with his children in both 4-H and FFA, including serving as the swine and beef barn superintendent at the Asotin County Fair. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going camping and playing with his kids and grandchildren. He thoroughly enjoyed attending Cougar football games with his brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Susie Polumsky.
One of the highlights of Steve’s life was going on Tiger Cruises aboard the USS Nimitz and the USS John C. Stennis with his son-in-law, Eric Timme, and friends Will Cook and Kelly Kinzer.
A selfless volunteer, Steve was very proud of his blood and platelets donations over the years at the Inland Northwest Blood Bank. He volunteered for all sorts of activities as a member of the Holy Family Knights of Columbus and the Lewiston Elks Lodge. He served as the Elks Youth Basketball Hoop Shoot coordinator and chairman of the Christmas basket program. He was well known for lending a helping hand not only to family, but to anyone and everyone.
In addition to his wife, Paula, at their home in Clarkston, Steve is survived by his children, Samantha and Eric Timme, of California, Md.; Aaron and Sarah Polumsky, of Missoula, Mont.; and Angela and Jonathon Strickland, of Lewiston; his father, Don Polumsky, of Clarkston; brothers Gary and Lynn Polumsky, of Spokane, and Tim and Susie Polumsky, of Enterprise, Ore.; and grandchildren Brayden, Aubri and Cameron Timme, Maria and Anna Polumsky, and Noah and Brinley Strickland.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine, in 2013.
There will be a viewing from 3-5 p.m. Friday at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, followed by the burial at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.
In place of a monetary donation to the family, please consider making a donation in Steve’s name to the Holy Family Catholic School in Clarkston or by donating blood to the Inland Northwest Blood Bank in Lewiston.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to a maximum of 250 guests. A “Facebook Live” stream of the service may be made available through Asotin County Fire District No. 1 Facebook page.