Steven Jesse Mattoon, 80, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after suffering a heart attack the previous day.
Cremation has taken place. Because of COVID-19 there will be no services, but a family gathering will take place at a later date. Steven was generous with his contributions and donations, and he felt especially strong about supporting the Idaho Food Bank — in the event you wish to make a contribution.
Steven was born Jan. 21, 1940, in Kamiah to E.V. (Vic) and Zola (Manes) Mattoon. He spent his childhood in the Stites and Kooskia area, and he often reminisced about his wonderful memories of time spent with his parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins.
At age 16, he began working summers in the local logging industry. He also helped his parents on the dairy farm, with the milking, haying, hauling cream, etc. Most enjoyable were his music-playing jobs at many of the local establishments in and around the area. Steven’s love of playing the guitar was an interest that began early, playing music with his dad and brother at local dance halls, and then in many of the area bars. He began with country music and then became captivated with the jazz sound. He always made time for practicing on his guitar, and it was a comfort to do so that stayed with him his entire life.
Steven graduated from Clearwater Valley High School in 1957 and then attended Idaho State University in Pocatello for a short time. He was drafted in 1961, and spent two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Lewis, Wash. After his Army discharge, he attended the University of Idaho at Moscow, graduating in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science in education. In 1968, Steven relocated to New Orleans and obtained a master’s degree in social work from Tulane University.
Steven had a number of occupations. He was a substitute teacher in Boise and during that time also worked full time playing music in the local establishments there. Then, in Lewiston, he worked for the Department of Public Assistance, Community Action Agency, Northwest Children’s Home and then Youth Rehabilitation. In 1974, he and his brother, Jerry, purchased a two-way radio shop they named Northwest Communications and they, and then later joined by their brother Colin, had this for 37 years. After Steven’s retirement from Northwest Communications, he and his wife, Clarice, opened Jazzy’s Wine and Jazz Bar in Towne Square in Lewiston, a period of time he especially enjoyed.
In 1967, Steven married Ann Jewell of Boise. They later divorced. In 1985, Steven married Clarice Gudmundson Christianson, and they recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.
Steven had a love of fly fishing, and he treasured his fishing trips, trying out this fly or that — most all he had tied himself. He had an intense interest in history, especially WWII, but was well-read on many subjects. Steven nearly always ended his day in his comfy recliner, with a book and a nice glass of ice cubes and a splash of Old Crow.
Steven was also a dedicated gardener, raising collards, swiss chard, mustard and beans — veggies all summer. A few years back, he planted peach trees, a pear tree, a plum tree and a number of table grape plants, and was very proud of his “crops,” helping can and make jams.
Steven loved his outings in the motor home, especially the family campouts. It was always a joy to drive a road he hadn’t been on before. He traveled in every state in the U.S., using a well-worn atlas to plot the next trip. He and Clarice also traveled extensively internationally, visiting 46 countries.
Steven is survived by his wife, Clarice; brothers Jerry, of Clarkston, and Mitchel, of Harrington, Wash.; sister Carolyn, of Hayden; stepsons Kevin Christianson, of Boise, and Daniel Christianson, of Clarkston; aunt Barbara Brown, of Lewiston; great-grandchildren Devon, TJ, and Brielle, as well as numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
His parents, brother Colin and granddaughter Christina preceded him in death.
Steven was a quality person — someone you could count on. He was very loving and protective of his family. He loved entertaining and getting together with family and friends, and he was a thoughtful host. His split pea soup, cabbage and hamburger soup, and his tuna spaghetti were his “my night to cook” specialties. He had lots of things on his “to do” list and his travel list, and kept adding to them. He was always looking ahead. He was just a darn good guy, deeply loved by family and friends.